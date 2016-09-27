Suspicious men spotted in Pathankot; search operations underway

Last updated on: September 27, 2016 20:09 IST

High alert was on Tuesday sounded in Pathankot following inputs about suspicious movement of some people and a massive search operation has been launched on Pathankot-Dalhousie road.

Around 400 security personnel including SWAT team were deployed for conducting the search operation by the Punjab police in the district where terrorist from across the border had struck the IAF airbase in January.

"There was a specific input about the presence of some suspicious men roaming around on Pathankot-Dalhousie road. Following this, a massive search operation has been launched here," Pathankot SSP Rakesh Kaushal said.

"Area has been cordoned off on Pathankot-Dalhousie road to locate suspects," he said.

Army has also been alerted and there is a heightened vigil, police said.

Notably, Punjab Police and BSF had jointly carried out search operation and flag march in villages near Indo-Pak border on September 25 to thwart any attempt by intruders coming from across the border.

An alert was also sounded in the border districts of Pathankot and Gurdaspur in the wake of terror strike on an army camp in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir.

Notably, terrorists who had sneaked in from across the border had attacked Pathankot air base on the intervening night of January 1-2 this year while Dinanagar in Gurdaspur was targeted on July 27 last year.

The Pathankot attack had claimed the lives of seven security personnel while four terrorists were killed.

Three heavily-armed terrorists wearing army fatigues, had stormed a police station in Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district last year killing seven persons, including a Superintendent of Police, before they were gunned down during a day-long operation.