Stunning black and white photos? No, these are pencil drawings

November 28, 2016 08:39 IST

Look at the images on the page. While many of you will be praising these beautiful, intimate images, they are not photographs, but intricate drawings etched using the humble pencil.

These stunning pieces of art are created by British artist Kelvin Okafor, who only uses a set of pencils, a piece of paper and the occasional stick of charcoal (though most of the pictures don’t even require that).

Each image takes the artist an impressive 100 hours to create, from either photographs or friends and family positioned as life models.

Okafor was kind enough to share some of his drawing with Rediff.com.

Look again! Well, you won't be wrong to assume this is a touching, intimate photograph of Mother Teresa, it is a pencil drawing by Kelvin. Stunning isn't it.

Windows to the soul: Kelvin says he starts each drawing with the eyes. He's got Beyonce's eyes quite right.

Photo trickery? Kelvin now has a legion of followers with his impressive skills. Here's Hollywood actress Zoe Saldana. Mind you, each strand of hair you see in the image is actually hand drawn!

Royal appreciation! Kelvin's art isn't restricted to only Hollywood celebrities. He's drawn Princess Diana.

And his love for the Royal family is evident with his sketching for Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

Artist Kelvin even manages to get Adele's winged eye-liner look right when he draws her.

Kelvin's fascination for drawing with pencils began at the age of 8. Here's Elizabeth Taylor in all her beauty.

Each work takes the 27-year-old up to 100 hours to complete, and he tries to inspire emotion in the viewer with vivid portraits.



Rated R: The London-based artist has now scooped national awards and is exhibiting across the country with his works, including Rihanna.



Beauty of life: Okafor favours using a simple pencil because it is 'humble' and allows a subject - such as singer Tinie Tempah - to shine.

Singer Corinne Bailey Rae was another source of inspiration for Kelvin Okafor.