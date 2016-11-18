The incredibly bizarre world we live in

November 18, 2016 09:41 IST

Here are eight images that prove we live in a mad, mad world.

A man dressed as the Sesame Street character Big Bird sits on a bench waiting to take pictures with people walking through Central Park in New York. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Japan's On-Art Corp's eight metre tall dinosaur-shaped mechanical suit robot 'TRX03' performs during its unveiling in Tokyo, Japan. Photograph: Toru Hanai/Reuters

A sculpture titled Buried Rhino is seen at Sculpture By The Sea at Tamarama Beach in Sydney, Australia. Photograph: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

A visitor takes a selfie inside an upside-down house in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, Turkey. Photograph: Murad Sezer/Reuters

Cranes place 'Viracocha III', a boat made only from totora reeds, on a trailer truck during preparations for the boat to cross the Pacific Ocean, from Chile to Australia on an expected six-month journey, in La Paz, Bolivia. Photograph: David Mercado/Reuters

Participants drive their 1904 Wolseley car during the annual London to Brighton veteran car run in London. Photograph: Neil Hall/Reuters

Scarlett Airey, 4, poses next to a ice sculpture at the launch of Hyde Park Winter Wonderland's Magical Ice Kingdom in London. Photograph: Stefan Wermuth/Reuters

Olga Marchenkova of the Bolshoi Ballet poses on a British Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner to mark the launch of British Airways' Dreamliner flights from London Heathrow to Moscow. Photograph: British Airways via Getty Images