'Can I call you Appa one last time': Stalin pens moving poem for Karunanidhi

Last updated on: August 08, 2018 10:17 IST

IMAGE: A file picture of DMK chief M Karunanidhi with his son MK Stalin on his 63rd birthday in Chennai on March 1, 2015. Photograph: PTI Photo

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam working president MK Stalin on Tuesday tweeted a moving tribute for his late father and party supremo M Karunanidhi.

Five-time chief minister and leader of DMK party for 50 years, 94-year-old Karunanidhi breathed his last in Chennai.

In a hand-written poem, Stalin wrote, "For once, shall I call you father, my leader?"

"For one last time, can I call you as my father. I've spent an entire life calling you as a leader," the post read.

IMAGE: Stalin writes a hand-written poem for his father, M Karunanidhi. Photograph: Kind courtesy @mkstalin/Twitter

Stalin asked his departed father Karunanidhi as to why he did not tell where he was going this time when his habit was always to inform his destination before starting out.

“Thirty-three years back, you had said your grave should have the words... the person who had worked without rest is resting here. Have you departed with the satisfaction of having worked hard for the Tamil community,” Stalin added.

Karunanidhi, who won a dozen elections in his life and never lost a single one, wrote reams of poems, lyrics and books and was a prolific screenwriter for the Tamil film industry.

His death leaves a huge vacuum not just in the state's politics, but also at home.

In the poem, Stalin talks about his death, complaining why he hadn't let them know this one time where he was headed.