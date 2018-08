Last updated on: August 07, 2018 18:51 IST

As Dravida Munnetra Kazagham’s M Karunanidhi died, supporters, who have gathered in the hundreds, broke down and were inconsolable.

Here are glimpses from outside the hospital.

DMK supporters gather near the Kauvery Hospital as his health deteriorated. Photograph: PTI Photo

A DMK supporter displays a poster as he stands with others near the Kauvery Hospital, where the party President M Karunanidhi is undergoing treatment. Photograph: PTI Photo

A DMK supporter wails as she stands with many others gathered near the Kauvery Hospital. Photograph: PTI Photo