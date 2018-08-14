'Would have died had Karunanidhi not been buried at Marina'

August 14, 2018 15:47 IST

Addressing the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s executive meet at Chennai on Tuesday, party working president M K Stalin remembered his father and DMK Chief M Karunanidhi and said that the party has lost a leader but he has also lost a father.

IMAGE: DMK Working president MK Stalin pays homage to late DMK chief M Karunanidhi. Photograph: PTI Photo

Speaking on the controversy around the burial of the DMK chief, despite pleading with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for a burial spot at Marina beach as wished by Karunanidhi himself, Stalin accused the opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra of denying place at Marina Beach for the burial.

He said, “When Kalaignar was in his last stage I held chief minister’s hands and pleaded to fulfil his (Karunanidhi) last wish to be buried in Marina Beach but the government didn’t agree.”

Thanking the lawyers, he added, “I give the entire credit of the victory (burial of Karunanidhi at Marina Beach) to lawyers. If this wouldn’t have happened then surely I would have been the person to be buried along with our leader.”

He appealed to all party workers to work towards Karunanidhi’s will.

A massive controversy had erupted over the final resting place of Karunanidhi after the Tamil Nadu government, citing legal hurdles, dismissed DMK’s request and offered a two-acre site at Gandhi Mandapam.

Karunanidhi fondly referred to as ‘Kalaignar’ and also a five-time chief minister of Tamil Nadu, breathed his last in Chennai’s Kauvery hospital after a prolonged illness.

He was 94.