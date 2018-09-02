rediff.com

Sitharaman meets J-K Governor Malik, discusses security situation

Sitharaman meets J-K Governor Malik, discusses security situation

September 02, 2018 16:43 IST

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called on Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik and discussed the prevailing security situation in the state.

Sitharaman met the Governor at Raj Bhawan and the two discussed issues related to security along the Line of Control and hinterland of the state, officials said.

 

Earlier, the defence minister, accompanied by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, visited a forward post in north Kashmir on Sunday morning, the officials said.

They said Sitharaman visited Balbir Post where she interacted with the troops of 28 Infantry Division. She is the first defence minister to visit the Balbir post, the officials added.

