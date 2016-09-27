Scam-tainted officer, son commit suicide months after losing wife and daughter

September 27, 2016 12:16 IST

Former Director General Corporate Affairs B K Bansal, who was facing a Central Bureau of Investigation probe in a corruption case, allegedly committed suicide along with his son at their residence in East Delhi.

The development comes nearly two months after his wife and daughter committed suicide by hanging themselves from the ceiling fans at their residence in Nilkanth Apartments. The two had left separate suicide notes, saying the “CBI raid” caused “great humiliation” and they did not want to live after that.

They, however, held nobody responsible for their death.

Bansal and his son were found dead on Tuesday in their apartment, sources said.

Bansal, an additional secretary-rank officer in the ministry of corporate affairs, was arrested by CBI on July 16 for allegedly accepting bribe from a prominent pharmaceutical company. CBI had carried out searches at eight locations in connection with the case during which the agency had claimed to have made cash recoveries.

He was later arrested but released on bail.

Police said B K Bansal and his son allegedly hanged themselves and their bodies were discovered on Tuesday around 9 am by the maid.

They have left two separate suicide notes and police is investigating the matter.

Bansal’s wife Satyabala, 57, and daughter Neha, 27, had committed suicide in July.