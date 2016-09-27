SHOCKING: Expelled for poor attendance, 2 Delhi students stab teacher in class

September 27, 2016 11:51 IST

In a shocking incident, two class 12 students of a Delhi government school in Nangloi, Sultanpuri allegedly stabbed their teacher to death in front of their classmates, after they were not allowed to sit for an examination due to poor attendance.

The school authorities said Mukesh, a Hindi teacher, was allegedly attacked with a knife in the classroom after an examination.

Kumar was immediately rushed to the Balaji Action hospital, but the doctors could not save him.

"This is the incident of SP Road Sultanpuri school. It took place around 5-5:30 pm. Two students attacked Mukesh with a knife. The incident occurred in the classroom," said Sumit, one of the school staff.

"The school staff brought him to the Balaji Hospital. The hospital authorities asked to deposit money first before treatment. The two students had low attendance percentage and their names were struck off from the list," he added.

Gulab Sharma, another school staff described the two students as "criminal-type", who had failed thrice.

"Their names had been struck off, but then reinstated in the list due to pressure from their parents and principal. Two of the students had earlier also threatened the teacher. So, the teacher had also requested the principal to reinstate their names. The teacher was very scared. When the teacher was coming out from the classroom, these two students stabbed him from behind," he added.

Sharma, however alleged that the hospital delayed in giving Mukesh treatment.

"He is not with us anymore. Mukesh was their class teacher. Two-three students were adults as well. Their names were reinstated but they were not allowed to sit for the examination on Monday. The police said they are trying to nab the accused but they are still at large," he added.

Mukesh had rusticated one of the two students for low attendance.

Both the students have been apprehended.

Photograph: ANI