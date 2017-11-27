SC frees Hadiya from parents' custody

November 27, 2017 19:56 IST

During the hearing, which went for over two hours, the woman said she wanted to go with her husband Shafin Jahan.

IMAGE: 24-year-old Hadiya leaves the Supreme Court after a hearing in the 'Kerala love jihad' case on Monday. Photographs: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Monday spoke to the Kerala woman in the alleged ‘love jihad’ case and sent her to Salem in Tamil Nadu to enable her pursue homoeopathic studies.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra directed the Kerala police to provide Hadiya with security and ensure that she travelled to Salem at the earliest.

The apex court appointed the dean of the Salem-based homoeopathic college as Hadiya's guardian and granted him liberty to approach it in case of any problem.

Hadiya has been staying at her parental home for several weeks.

The bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, directed the college and the university to re-admit Hadiya and grant her hostel facilities.

The top court fixed the hearing on Jahan's plea against Kerala high court order annulling his marriage with Hadiya to third week of January next year.

Jahan had on September 20 approached the apex court seeking recall of its order directing the National Investigation Agency to investigate the controversial case of conversion and marriage of a Hindu woman with him.

The Kerala HC had annulled the marriage terming it as an instance of 'love jihad', following which he had approached the apex court.

The top court had on August 16 directed the NIA to probe the incident under the supervision of retired apex court judge, Justice R V Raveendran.

Jahan, who had married a Hindu woman in last December, had moved the apex court saying it was an insult to the independence of women in the country.

The woman, a Hindu, had converted to Islam and later married Jahan.

IMAGE: Shafin Jahan, husband of Hadiya, leaves after appearing in the Supreme Court.



It was alleged that the woman was recruited by Islamic State’s mission in Syria and Jahan was only a stooge.

Ashokan K M, the father of the woman, had alleged that there was a 'well-oiled systematic mechanism' for conversion and Islamic radicalisation.

The high court, while declaring the marriage as 'null and void', had described the case as an instance of ‘love jihad’ and ordered the state police to conduct probe into such cases.

'Hadiya's statement cannot be taken at face value'

Hadiya's statement cannot be taken at its face value, said her father's lawyer Rajendran, claiming that her mental stability was doubtful and that she was made to say so.

"Whatever Hadiya is saying cannot be accepted at its face value because she was made to say so, and that is our impression," Rajendran told reporters and added that her behaviour with her parents has not been normal, which has raised doubts about her mental well-being.

The lawyer also said Jahan was not Hadiya's husband as it has already been proven in the high court that all marriage documents were fabricated.

With ANI inputs.