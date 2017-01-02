In 4-3 ruling, SC bans seeking votes over religion, caste, language

January 02, 2017 11:59 IST

In a landmark ruling on elections, the Supreme Court has on Monday said that no politician can seek votes on the basis of caste, creed, religion. This ruling was passed in the midst of the 1995 Hindutva cases’ hearing.

Four judges out of the seven-judge Constitution bench headed by chief justice TS Thakur ruled that elections are essentially a secular activity.

In its order, the SC said that the ‘relationship between man and God’ is an individual choice and the state is forbidden to interfere in such an activity.

The top court in a majority verdict held that any appeal for votes on ground of religion amounts to corrupt practices under electoral laws.

The court also said the function of an elected representative should be secular. “Religion has no role in electoral process, which is a secular activity,” the judges added. “Mixing state with religion is not constitutionally permissible.”

The judgment will have significant implications in states that go to the polls just months from now, especially in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab where religion is a top campaign issue.

The Supreme Court was examining a batch of petitions in the 'Hindutva case', regarding whether religion can be used to garner votes in an election, and whether it will amount to a “corrupt practice” warranting disqualification of the winning candidate.