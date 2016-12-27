Sasikala likely to be named AIADMK chief on Dec 29

Last updated on: December 27, 2016 20:14 IST

AIADMK ignores the voices of dissent, Sasikala Natarajan is set to be elected party chief unopposed on Thursday. A Ganesh Nadar/Rediff.com reports

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will hold its general body meeting on December 29, the first after the death of their leader J Jayalalithaa.

Her close confidante Sasikala Natarajan is overwhelming favourite to be elected as party general secretary to succeed the charismatic leader in this meeting.

Party spokesperson Dheeran said, “The first resolution (to be adopted) will be about Amma’s (Jayalalithaa’s) death and how it has saddened us all. The next one will be about relief for Cyclone Vardah and the third to ask the Centre to fulfil all the demands that Amma had placed before them.”

“After that, we will elect Chinnamma (Sasikala) as the new general secretary. The meeting will start at 9 am,” he said.

Sasikala is likely to be elected unanimously.

T M Pandian, a party worker from Tuticorin district, accepted that though posters of Sasikala were torn in a few districts, she will be elected unopposed.

“All leaders have opponents. That is why we are a democracy. A few don’t like her but the majority is with her,” Pandian said.

M Paramasivan, who has been with the party since its inception, said, “She will be elected easily. That’s how it happens in the AIADMK. We always have a unanimous decision. Those objecting will be allowed to speak and will be convinced to support her. The party stands with her (Sasikala) in this hour of grief.”

Asked if the AIADMK is turning into a Thevar party, he said laughingly, “The AIADMK is identified only by its symbol of two leaves that revolutionary leader MGR gave us. Amma protected and promoted this identity throughout her political career. It is the symbol that holds us together. Caste identities do not exist in our party.”

The AIADMK also has a strong Gounder presence. The Gounders might rock the boat as both important posts (chief minister and general secretary) are being given to Thevars.

However, experts say that in any case, Sasikala will dominate the party for some time to come.