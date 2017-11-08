Senior student killed Pradhyumn to delay exams: Initial CBI probe

November 08, 2017 11:57 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation has apprehended a Class XI student in connection with the killing of seven-year-old Pradhyumn Thakur in Gurugram's Ryan International School on Wednesday.

The CBI said the 'child in conflict with the law is a student of senior class at Ryan International School (Sohna Road, Gurugram)'.

"Initial investigation revealed that the apprehended student wanted to have the examination and parent teacher meeting in school postponed (so he murdered Pradhyumn in order to get the school declare a holiday)," the CBI said.

"No sexual assault theory came out during our investigation," the agency said.

The CBI said it will demand custody of juvenile student (accused).

Pradhyumn, a Class II student of the school, was found dead with his throat slit by a sharp-edged weapon on the morning of September 8.

The prime suspect in the killing was the school bus conductor Ashok Kumar, who confessed to the crime, saying he killed Pradhymn after a failed attempt to sexually assault the kid.

The CBI said they've not given a clean chit to the conductor so far.

With ANI inputs

Image only for representation.