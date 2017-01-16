REWIND: India over the weekend!

January 16, 2017 08:23 IST

Events that shaped the nation in the past 48 hours in images.

Farmers from Siddalingapura village in Mysore celebrate Sankaranthi (Pongal) festival by jumping bulls on the fire, on Saturday. Photograph: PTI Photo

School boys look at a gun mounted on a tank during a "Know Our Forces" exhibition organised by the Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day at Rashtriya Military School in Ajmer. Photograph: Himanshu Sharma/Reuters

Activists of the youth wing of the Congress take part in a protest against the government's demonetisation policy and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's replacement of independence hero Mahatma Gandhi as the 2017 face of the government's traditional handloom and cotton industry, in Chandigarh. Photograph: Ajay Verma/Reuters

Folk artists performing during the 24th International Camel Festival, in Bikaner on Saturday. Photograph: PTI Photo

RJD Cheif Lalu Yadav serves Tilkut, a traditional dish, to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during on the occasion of Makar Sankranti festival in Patna. Photograph: PTI Photo

Family members mourn the death of their relatives who died after a boat capsized in river Ganga, in Patna on Saturday night. Photograph: PTI Photo

Tourists enjoying snow at Mahasu Peak following heavy snowfall at Kufri in Shimla. Photograph: PTI Photo

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani flying a kite during the kite festival of Uttarayan, in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Traffic police giving tilgul, a sesame sweet, to motorists for not wearing helmets, to spread awareness about traffic rules and safety on Makar Sankranti, at a traffic signal near Nerul in Mumbai on Saturday. Photograph: PTI Photo

People from the Sikh community taking out a religious procession and displaying Sikh martial arts at Beltola Gurdwara in Guwahati to mark 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, on Saturday. Photograph: PTI Photo