REWIND: India in the last 24 hours

September 28, 2016 08:10 IST

Here's a recap of the events from the past 24 hours.

Girls practice Garba dance ahead of the Navratri festival in Ahmedabad. All Photographs: PTI Photo

Former Union minister P Chidambaram with author Sanjaya Baru, left, at the release of the latter’s book 1991: How PV Narsimha Rao Made History at a function in New Delhi. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

Rio Olympics silver medalist shuttler P V Sindhu being welcomed by students of St Ann’s College for Women where Sindhu is a student of MBA Final year, in Hyderabad.

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand sculpture to wish legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on ther 87th Birthday in Ratnagiri District, Maharashtra.

The Great Khali alias Dalip Singh Rana and Anil Vij, minister for sports and health, Haryana, in Chandigarh.

Foreign tourists with folk artistes during World Tourism Day celebrations at Jantar Mantar in Jaipur.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a programme on 110th birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh in New Delhi. Photograph: Vijay Kumar Joshi/ PTI Photo

Spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi Devi (Amma) during her 63rd birthday celebrations at Amritapuri in Kollam district of Kerala.

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu conducts an aerial survey of flood affected areas in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh.

Border Security Force soldiers patrol on a boat in Chenab river near the India-Pakistan International border Dewali post in Akhnoor sector.