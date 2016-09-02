The incredibly bizarre world around us

September 02, 2016 08:19 IST

Here's a collection of images that show we live in a crazy, crazy world.

Yume, a dressed-up cosplayer attends the annual Animagic anime convention in Bonn, Germany. The Animagic is a German annual anime convention and one of the largest of its kind in the German language region with more than 12,000 visitors. Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

An orangutan tries a dress at a shopping mall in Kunming, Yunnan province, China. Photograph: China Daily/Reuters

A rabbit looks at a customer at the first rabbit cafe in Hong Kong, China. Photograph: Bobby Yip/Reuters

Lottie Pedder from Salisbury Cathedral poses for a photograph with Incandescent by artist Amy Cushing, part of the Cathedral's latest exhibition, Reflection: Glass Exhibition, in Salisbury, England. Salisbury Cathedral latest exhibition Reflection aims to explore the theme of reflection using art created by glass and features specially made pieces by internationally known artists. Photograph: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Participants wearing traditional Bavarian lederhosen race to the finish the 2016 Muensing Oxen Race (Muensinger Ochsenrennen) in Muensing, Germany. The event, which pits the pride and glory of local ox breeders against one another, only takes place once every four year. Photograph: Matej Divizna/Getty Images

A robot poses at an interactive artificial intelligence storytelling event for kids at a pop-up indoor park in London. Photograph: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

People enjoy at the 'Ice Museum' in Seoul, South Korea. Photograph: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

People navigate along the Lielupe river as they participate in the Milk Carton Boat Race in Jelgava, Latvia field London. Photograph: Ints Kalnins/Reuters