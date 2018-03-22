Removed footages of Jaya during her hospitalisation: Apollo

March 22, 2018 21:25 IST

Apollo Hospitals, which treated former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in 2016 till her death, on Thursday said no footage of hers in the hospital room was kept as "we did not want everyone to be watching."

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Apollo Hospitals founder-chairman Prathap Reddy said the medical staff did their best to save Jayalalithaa but she passed away after suffering a "massive heart attack."

Admitted for fever and dehydration in September 2016 at the corporate hospital, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam supremo breathed her last on December 5 the same year, after receiving 75 days of medical treatment.

The octogenarian doctor, speaking on the sidelines of a seminar organised by the hospital, said after Jayalalithaa was admitted there, other patients were shifted to another intensive care facility.

"The ICU was more or less completely occupied only by her (Jayalalithaa). One out of 24 rooms were used...we removed the footages because we did not want everyone to be watching," Reddy added.

Reddy said the hospital did its best to save Jayalalithaa.

"We did our very best and we thought she was recovering fast. Unfortunately she had this sudden massive heart attack and even for that they (doctors) tried their very best (to save her)," he said.