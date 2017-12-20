Video of Jayalalithaa in hospital surfaces day before RK Nagar bypoll

Last updated on: December 20, 2017 14:35 IST

A day ahead of the RK Nagar bypoll, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s rival T T V Dinakaran faction on Wednesday released a video purportedly showing late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in a hospital.

The footage of about 20 seconds, aired by TV channels, showed the AIADMK supremo in a nightdress, looking frail and sipping what appeared to be a health drink with the help of a straw.

A year after Jayalalithaa’s death, the clip released by the Dinkaran camp and made available to the media showed her in a reclining position in a corporate hospital bed.

The chief electoral officer of Tamil Nadu, Rajesh Lakhoni, told reporters that television channels had been asked to immediately stop airing the clip.

Jayalalithaa was admitted to ApolloHospital on September 22 last year after she complained of fever and dehydration.

She died on December 5 that year after 75 days in the hospital. There was no immediate response from ApolloHospital to a query on the veracity of the video.

The video showed her sipping the drink with a straw from a use-and-throw glass topped with a lid.

On her bedside was the portrait of a deity.

However, the date and time of the footage is not known.

Lakhoni said telecasting or displaying any election-related material 48 hours before the poll to the day of election was barred under election laws.

Ruling AIADMK sources refused to comment on the video.

Jayalalithaa represented the RK Nagar constituency.

AIADMK cries foul

The ruling AIADMK hit out at the VK Sasikala family over the release of a purported hospital video of late J Jayalalithaa, saying it was a “conspiracy” and a “demeaning” act with an eye on Thursday’s RK Nagar bypoll.

The party said this amounted to bringing “disrepute” to the late Tamil Nadu chief minister’s fame and image.

“This demeaning (act) is a planned conspiracy by the Sasikala family to bring disrepute to Amma’s fame and image, done keeping in mind the (RK Nagar) bypoll,” said senior AIADMK leader and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar.

AIADMK supporters and the people will not accept this, he said.

The minister also asked why the TTV Dinakaran camp, which released the clip, did not approach the panel constituted by the state government to probe the death of the AIADMK supremo with the visual material.

Image: A video grab from the video showing former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa when she was admitted at Chennai's Apollo Hospital. Photograph: ANI/Twitter