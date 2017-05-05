Swachh Bharat survey: Find out where your city ranks

May 05, 2017 13:16 IST

Cities are the engines of growth and urban India contribute to about 70% of country’s GDP.

For cities to continue their contribution and provide quality of life to citizens, urban cleanliness is of central importance.

In order to foster a healthy competition between cities for improving cleanliness standards, the ministry of urban development started the Swachh Survekshan survey, ranking of cities on cleanliness and other aspects of urban sanitation, in 2016 which ranked 73 cities across the country. On the same lines, the MoUD has initiated Swachh Survekshan 2017 which will conduct a survey to rank 500 cities of India.

The cities are ranked based on the marks obtained from the data provided by the municipal body, data collection through direct observations and independent assessment, collection of direct citizen feedback. The areas of evaluation are

Strategy for open defecation free town and integrated solid waste management

Information, Education and behaviour change communication activity

Door to door waste collection, sweeping, collection and transportation

Processing and disposal of solid waste

Public and community toilet provision

Individual toilets

Rediff Labs mapped the survey result of the cities based on the national rank secured in Swachh Survekshan 2017.

The cities Indore, Bhopal of Madhya Pradesh secured the top two ranks followed by Vishakapatnam, Surat, Mysuru and Triuchirappalli securing the top 6 ranks respectively.

The cities Gonda of Uttar Pradesh, Bhusawal of Maharshtra, Bagaha of Bihar secured the lowest ranks in the survey.