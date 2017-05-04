Indore is India's cleanest city, UP's Gonda dirtiest: Swachh survey

Last updated on: May 04, 2017 15:32 IST

Indore in Madhya Pradesh is India's cleanest city while Gonda in Uttar Pradesh is the dirtiest, according to the 'Swachh Survekshan-2017', announced by the government on Thursday.

The survey results announced by Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu said while Indore is the cleanest city in India, Bhopal gets the second position in the cleanliness ranking of 434 cities.

The 'Swachh Survekshan-2017' ranked Gonda as the dirtiest city and Bhusawal in Maharashtra stands second-last in the ranking.

Top 10 cleanest cities of India 1. Indore

2. Bhopal

3. Visakhapatnam

4. Surat

5. Mysuru

6. Tiruchirapalli

7. NDMC

8. Navi Mumbai

9. Tirupati

10. Vadodara

Gujarat has the maximum of 12 cities among the top 50 clean cities, closely followed by Madhya Pradesh with 11 and Andhra Pradesh with eight.

"Gujarat and Chhattisgarh are two other success stories, with most cities improving cleanliness rankings. All cities surveyed in the Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand have improved their cleanliness levels compared to the previous survey. Making Clean India by 2019 is part of the mission of Making of Developed India," Naidu said.

Uttar Pradesh accounted for half of the bottom 50 cities in the cleanliness ranking.

Highlighting government's efforts to make India clean, Naidu praised the people for their efforts to make this mission successful.

"A noteworthy feature of Swachh Survekshan 2017 is the increased engagement and participation from citizens," Naidu said.

With inputs from ANI