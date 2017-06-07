Know where your college stands in terms of performance

Last updated on: June 07, 2017 12:07 IST

The board results are out and it’s time for the students to choose a college.



To help them with a list of top colleges, Union ministry of human resource development released a national institutional ranking framework. This framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country.



The methodology draws from the overall recommendations a broad understanding, arrived at by a core committee set up by the MHRD, to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions. The parameters broadly cover:

Teaching, Learning and Resources

Research and Professional Practices

Graduation Outcomes

Outreach and Inclusivity

Perception

The above map shows the 2017 ranking of higher educational institutions on performance.

According to the data, the Indian institute of Science, Bangalore secured the first rank, followed by the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras and the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

