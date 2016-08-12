Are there enough doctors in your state?

August 12, 2016 16:20 IST

The map, above, shows the number of doctors per lakh population in each state (as on 2014).

According to the data released by the National Health Profile 2015, Goa (168 doctors) and Karnataka (165 doctors) have the most number of doctors treating a population of up to 1 lakh while Jharkhand (13 doctors) has the fewest.

Rediff Labs had, in an earlier data visualisation based on World Health Organisation data, shown the density of hospital beds and doctors per 10,000 population across the world (as on 2014). The data had shown that India had seven doctors per 10,000 population.

The latest National Health Profile data further examines the availability of doctors across the country.

Explore the map above to find out where your state stands.

For more data driven journalism, check our Rediff Labs.