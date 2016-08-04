States where Scheduled Castes and Tribes are most under threat are...

August 04, 2016 20:37 IST

The map, above, shows the number of crimes committed against people belonging to Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe per lakh population.

It also shows each state's percentage contribution towards the total number of crimes against members of the SC/ST community in India.

The size of the circle represents each state's percentage contribution towards the all-India total and the colour represents the number of crimes against SC/ST people in per lakh SC population.

Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar registered the highest number of crimes against people belonging to SC/ST while Goa and Sikkim have the lowest.

Percentage change in number of crime against SC/ST from 2009 to 2014

The map, above shows the percentage change in the number of crimes against people belonging to SC/ST from 2009 to 2014.

The size of the circle represents each state's percentage contribution towards the all-India total of crimes and the colour represents the percentage change in number of crimes against people belonging to SC/ST.

As per the data, the percentage change in the number of crimes against people belonging to SC/ST has increased exceptionally in Goa, West Bengal and Tripura while the same declined in Sikkim, Gujarat, Karnataka and Puducherry.

The states which fall under the category 'Not Categorized' have very low number of crimes against people belonging to SC/ST.

