Ready to lose elections but would not give up truth: Rahul

December 28, 2017 12:15 IST

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday flayed the Bharatiya Janata Party accusing it of attacking the country's constitution and using lies for political benefits, while asserting that the central idea of the Congress party is truth.

Addressing a function in New Delhi to mark the Congress's Foundation Day, he said his party may suffer or lose elections but would not give up truth.

 

"The constitution is under attack by the BJP. It is our duty to defend the constitution, to defend every single person's future," the Congress president said.

He also highlighted the Congress's "glorious" history, claiming the central idea of the party was truth and "we will continue to fight for it".

Continuing his attack on the ruling party, Gandhi said, "What is happening in in our country is a web of deceit. The BJP operates on the basic idea that a lie can be used for political benefits...We (the congress) might suffer or lose but we would not give up the truth," he said.

