Ramvilas Paswan admitted to ICU

Last updated on: January 12, 2017 23:30 IST

Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party president Ramvilas Paswan was admitted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Patna late on Thursday evening after he complained of breathlessness.

Officer on special duty to the minister R C Meena said that Paswan was admitted to the ICU of Paras hospital.

His younger brother and Bihar LJP president Pashupati Kumar Paras said from the hospital that the minister complained of breathlessness and was taken to the hospital around 8:30 pm where doctors were examining him.

As the news of Paswan’s admission in the hospital spread, LJP supporters started gathering outside the hospital on Bailey road in Patna.

Paswan, Union Minister for Food and Consumer Affairs, earlier arrived in Patna on Thursday on a four-day tour of the state during which he had some political engagements in Patna, Khagaria, Begusarai and Mokamah before hosting Makarsankranti feast in Patna on January 15.

LJP spokesman Ashraf Ansari said that the minister’s wife and MP son Chirag Paswan are with him in the hospital.

Meanwhile, doctors attending the Union minister said he was stable and responding to the treatment.

Doctors at cardiology department of Paras hospital, Pramod Kumar and Ajay Sinha, joined by Doctor Sanjeev Kumar of AIIMS Patna, were attending to Paswan in the ICU.

Sanjeev Kumar said that Paswan suffered from Left Ventricular Failure caused by drop of oxygen in the body but is now stable and responding to treatment.

Paswan’s son Chirag said they would take him to Delhi on Friday.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Governor Ramnath Kovind and RJD president Lalu Prasad enquired about the health of Paswan.

Prasad, accompanied by his sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, who is Health Minister of Bihar, paid a visit to Paras Hospital to see Paswan.

Prasad told reporters that Paswan was stable now and he has talked to him.