Rain fury in Coastal Karnataka throws life out of gear

Heavy downpour lashed the twin coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi for the third day on Tuesday, inundating low-lying areas and flooding roads, disrupting traffic and throwing life out of gear.

The Union home ministry said it has reviewed the situation in Mangaluru and is rushing additional teams of National Disaster Response Force to assist the local administration in handling rescue and relief operations.

Official sources said Mangaluru city witnessed 'unforeseen' rainfall, flooding roads, damaging shops and houses.

A holiday had been declared for educational institutions in DK and Udupi on Tuesday and Wednesday by Deputy Commissioners of both districts.

Boats had to be used to ferry stranded people, including schoolchildren at Alake in Kudroli area in the city, which was almost submerged, the sources said.

Students of Alake Gujarati school could not get out of the school building due to water logging. Fire and rescue service personnel and members of the public extended help to the children who were brought out of the school, they said.

Water entered several factories in Baikampady industrial area in the flood caused by heavy rains, resulting in huge losses.

Factory owners said such a situation had not been witnessed in the last few decades.

The heavy rains flooded most parts of the city, leaving commuters stranded at many places. Arterial roads saw traffic snarls since morning.

The site for construction of a flyover at Pumpwell circle and Thokkottu area were flooded, badly affecting traffic.

A house under construction collapsed at Pumpwell and Kuthar junction was surrounded by water.

Rainwater also flooded the Padil underbridge, where many vehicles are still stuck. Many vehicles were seen almost under water at Hampankatta and Bejai in the city.

People in several areas could not come out of their homes fearing rain water would come inside. Inundated areas include Kottara Chowki, PVS circle, Adyar, Yekkuru and Kodiyalguthu in and around the city.

Mangaluru and Bantwal taluks were the most affected, while rainfall was scarce in Puttur, Sullia, and Belthangady taluks in the district, the sources said.

In Udupi, a huge banyan tree was uprooted and fell on the road at Udyavar, blocking vehicular traffic. Many electric poles and hoardings also fell on the ground.

About 130 buildings, including houses, were partially or fully damaged in the rains in the last two days in Udupi district, district administration sources said.

The total loss was estimated at Rs 51.37 lakh.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday took stock of the situation in Dakshina Kannada due to heavy downpour from Deputy Commissioner.

He directed the Deputy Commissioner to take assistance from the Coast Guard to rescue people, if such situation arises.

The chief minister also instructed him to take necessary precautionary steps to mitigate severe damages and prevent loss of lives, said a press release from CMO.

Meanwhile Meteorological department sources said the monsoon had set over Kerala on Tuesday and had not arrived in Karnataka till now.

The state was now witnessing pre-monsoon showers and the exact date of the entry of monsoon would be declared after observing for two or three days, the sources said.

