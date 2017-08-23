Railways minister 'offers to resign' after back to back accidents, PM asks him 'to wait'

Last updated on: August 23, 2017 17:18 IST

Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu on Wednesday said he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and took full moral responsibility for the recent train accidents, indicating that he had offered to quit.

Prabhu said he was "extremely pained by the unfortunate accidents, injuries to passengers and loss of precious lives".

"I met the the Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi taking full moral responsibility. Hon’ble PM has asked me to wait," Prabhu tweeted.

He said in less than three years as the railway minister, he had devoted his "blood and sweat" to the Railways.

"Undr leadership of PM, tried 2 overcome decades of neglect thru systemic reforms in all areas leading 2 unprecedented investment and milestones," he said in a series of tweets.

There have been two back-to-back accidents in the last five days, triggering demands for the minister's resignation.