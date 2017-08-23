rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Railways minister 'offers to resign' after back to back accidents, PM asks him 'to wait'

Railways minister 'offers to resign' after back to back accidents, PM asks him 'to wait'

Last updated on: August 23, 2017 17:18 IST

Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu on Wednesday said he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and took full moral responsibility for the recent train accidents, indicating that he had offered to quit.

Prabhu said he was "extremely pained by the unfortunate accidents, injuries to passengers and loss of precious lives".

 

"I met the the Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi taking full moral responsibility. Hon’ble PM has asked me to wait," Prabhu tweeted.

He said in less than three years as the railway minister, he had devoted his "blood and sweat" to the Railways.

"Undr leadership of PM, tried 2 overcome decades of neglect thru systemic reforms in all areas leading 2 unprecedented investment and milestones," he said in a series of tweets.

There have been two back-to-back accidents in the last five days, triggering demands for the minister's resignation.

© Copyright 2017 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Suresh Prabhu, Narendra Modi, Hon
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2017 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use