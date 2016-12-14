Rahul says he has info on 'personal corruption' by PM Modi

Last updated on: December 14, 2016 15:16 IST

After claiming that there will be an "earthquake" if he speaks, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that he has detailed information about "personal corruption" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which he wants to present in Lok Sabha but is not being allowed to do so by the prime minister.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar rejected Gandhi's allegation as "false and baseless" and "very unfortunate". "The allegation was made out of desperation and he (Gandhi) should apologise to the nation," he told media persons.

As the Parliament remained deadlocked over the issue of demonetisation, Gandhi said the prime minister is personally terrified of him being allowed to speak inside Lok Sabha.

"The Prime Minister is personally terrified of me being allowed to open my mouth inside Lok Sabha because I have information about the Prime Minister that is going to explode his balloon. And I am not being allowed to speak in the House," he told media persons in Parliament premises.

Asked what kind of information he has, the Congress Vice President said, "That information is personal information about Narendra Modiji which I want to state in Lok Sabha. It is personal corruption of the Prime Minister that we have detailed information about. We want to present it, which the prime minister is not allowing us to speak."

Gandhi said the entire opposition wants a debate in Parliament and have discussed with the Speaker to allow it while dispensing all rules.

"Pretty much unconditionally we are ready to have a discussion, but the government is not interested in having a discussion. I have already said it before, the Prime Minister is personally terrified of me being allowed to open my mouth inside the Lok Sabha," he said.

He claimed Modi has taken a decision against the poor people of this country and has "destroyed" millions of lives and thus is answerable. He said he has personally taken this decision and he cannot keep running away from the House.

Gandhi said the Prime Minister cannot keep "running away" to pop concerts to public meetings. This is a democracy, he owes this country an explanation and he owes the entire opposition a space in the discussion in the Lok Sabha, he said.

"The prime minister is worried. He goes to pop concerts and public meetings. Why does he not come to the House. For the first time in history, the treasury benches and the government is stalling Parliament. Normally the opposition stalls the House.

"The prime minister should stop taking alibis and he should come to the House and give all of us an opportunity to speak. Then the country should take a decision on whether the opposition or the Prime Minister is speaking the truth," he said.

Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay, who was accompanied by Gandhi, said the entire Parliamentary system is facing a "threat" as government is not allowing the House to function smoothly and allow the opposition to speak.

"We cannot understand why so much arrogance on the part of the government. The voice of the opposition is going to be gagged. Parliamentary democratic system is now under threat only to resist that Rahul Gandhi will not be allowed to speak," he said.

He said the government is spreading rumours that after Rahul Gandhi speaks, the opposition will not allow the House to function. "It is totally incorrect," he said.

Bandyopadhyay charged the government is not allowing the opposition to speak in Lok Sabha and this was "unfortunate and disgraceful".

P Karunakaran (CPI-M) said all 16 parties came together on the issue of demonetisation and wanted a discussion on the issue, but the government is now allowing this.

"Government is not willing to answer questions. The Prime Minister is accountable to Parliament but has not come to the Lok Sabha. It is very clear that they are not ready to answer the questions raised. The Prime Minister is running away from Parliament which means he is running away from people," he said.

NCP leader Tariq Anwer said this is the first time that such an atmosphere has been created where the opposition is not allowed to speak.

"It is a conspiracy by the government. The entire opposition is united. What is the government fearing from. We are all united. Let us be allowed to speak," he said.

Gandhi was accompanied by a few other party leaders besides his own leaders in Lok Sabha, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Earlier leaders of 16 opposition parties today met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad's and decided to launch a united offensive against the government on demonetisation.

They also decided to launch a united offensive against Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who is under opposition fire over his alleged role in the "Arunachal power scam".

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal dared Rahul to "expose" Prime Minister Modi if he has documents at his disposal, saying Congress and BJP indulge in such "friendly match" but do not make any disclosure.

"If Rahul Gandhi actually has papers on Modiji's personal involvement in corruption, then why doesn't he expose it outside Parliament?

"Friendly match -- BJP says they have AgustaWestland against Congress. Cong says they have Sahara/Birla against BJP. Both don't disclose," Kejriwal said in a series of tweets.

On demonetisation, Kejriwal claimed the traders were miffed with BJP.

"The traders of the country are saying BJP will take money from us, vote from us and call us thieves? The real thief dines with the PM," he tweeted.

Kejriwal's prodding assumes importance as he has been targeting the prime minister over certain allegations pertaining to the latter's tenure as Gujarat chief minister.

-- WAR ON BIG NOTES