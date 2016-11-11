When people standing in bank queue found Rahul Gandhi among them

Last updated on: November 11, 2016 19:41 IST

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Friday took many by surprise when he visited State Bank of India’s Parliament House branch to exchange demonetised currency notes with new ones, and hit out at Narendra Modi saying the Prime Minister would not understand the problems people were facing due to the Centre’s move.

Attacking the prime minister, Gandhi said the government should be for the poor and not for just 15-20 persons.

The Congress vice-president said that he was standing in queue as the people were suffering while exchanging their demonetised 500 and 1,000 rupee notes.

“There is no crorepati in the queue. Poor people are standing in queue for several hours. I want to say that the government should be for poor people and not for just 15-20 persons.

“People are facing hardships that's why I have come to join them. I am here to exchange my Rs 4,000 with new notes,” the Congress vice president told reporters here.

“Neither you (reporters), nor your crorepati owners, nor the prime minister will understand the problems faced by people,” Gandhi said.

The Congress leader, who reached the SBI’s Parliament House branch at around 4.25 pm, waited for his turn in queue to exchange his old notes.

He also interacted with people standing in queue and listened to their troubles.

Many people took selfie with Gandhi. There was a huge crowd in the bank with people desperately trying to exchange old notes. They faced inconveniences as Gandhi reached there and some of people tried to catch a glimpse of him. Many bank staffers were also seen clicking pictures of Gandhi.

He was at the bank for about 40 minutes.

While there were excited people and staffers wanting to catch a glimpse of Gandhi, many complained about his visit as there was a lot of a chaos inside the bank.

Police had to intervene as mediapersons jostled with each other to get a perfect shot of Gandhi standing in the queue in front of the exchange counter.

Special Protection Group and paramilitary personnel and police formed a circle around the queue in which Gandhi was standing to keep camera persons at bay.

After he left, a man at the bank said, “Why do they have to do politics at the expense of the common man?”

The Bharatiya Janata Party, meanwhile, mocked Rahul’s visit to the bank as a ‘photo opportunity’ and said it only underlined the demonetisation move’s success as ‘privileged dynasties’ will now have to queue up and follow the law.

Taking a swipe at the Congress vice president, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said had he queued up in the Congress party and allowed the fittest to rule, then his party would have been better off.

Photographs: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo