Punjab on maximum alert, villagers near border told to evacuate

September 29, 2016 16:38 IST

In the wake of surgical strikes carried out along the Line of Control early Thursday morning on Wednesday night, the Indian Army has started evacuating people living in the adjoining areas of Punjab in anticipation of a possible retaliation by Pakistani troops.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal over the phone and requested him to start the evacuation of people in villages within 10 km of the border in view of the escalating tensions.

All schools within 10 kilometres of the India-Pakistan border have been shut down, informed the District Education Officer in Ferozepur, Punjab.

As tensions mounted between the two countries, Border Security Force officials confirmed the beating retreat ceremony, held at the Wagah border in Punjab, was called off.

Meanwhile the all party meeting at the home ministry in North Block, New Delhi, has begun.

In the wee hours of Thursday, the army conducted surgical strikes on terror launch pads across the Line of Control, said the Director General of Military Operations, Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh.

The motive of the operation was to hit out at the terrorists who were planning to infiltrate into Indian territory.

“The operations were basically focused to ensure that these terrorists do not succeed in their design of infiltration and carrying out destruction and endangering the lives of citizens of our country. During these counter terrorist operations significant casualties have been caused to the terrorist and those who are trying to support them. The operation aimed at neutralising the terrorists have since seized. We do not have any plans for further continuation of the operations. However, the Indian armed forces are fully prepared for any contingency that may arrive,” he added.

Singh further said that he spoke with his Pakistani counterpart and expressed New Delhi’s concern and meanwhile, shared information over the operation conducted by the Indian Army.

Image: Border Security Force soldiers patrol along the fencing of the India-Pakistan border. Photograph: Jayanta Dey/Reuters