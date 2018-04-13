PM speaks on Unnao, Kathua: Guilty won't be spared, I assure you

April 13, 2018 21:00 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday broke his silence on the horrific Unnao and Kathua rape incidents and said that such incidents are 'shameful and cannot be part of a civilised society'.

Addressing the gathering during Dr Ambedkar National Memorial inauguration ceremony in New Delhi, the prime minister assured that justice will be served to the daughters of the country.

"Incidents being discussed for the past two days cannot be part of a civilised society. As a country, as a society we all are ashamed of it," the prime minister said.

He further assured the countrymen that no culprit will be spared and complete justice will be done in both the cases.

The two incidents of rape -- one in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district and other in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district -- have drawn a nationwide outrage.

While in Kathua, an eight-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, drugged, raped, tortured and killed on January 17, in Unnao, a minor woman was allegedly raped by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his accomplices last year.

Photograph: Courtesy @BJP4India/Twitter