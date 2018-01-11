Photos from the Wildlife Photographer of the Year shortlist

January 11, 2018 08:02 IST

You don’t have to be a nature-lover to appreciate these captivating shots taken from around the world.

The Natural History Museum has released its shortlist for its celebrated People’s Choice Award.

This remarkable gallery of finalists was selected from almost 50,000 submissions from 92 countries. The People’s Choice Award winner will be announced on February 13.

From birds bursting with colour to giraffes to fish we’re not used to seeing -- here are some of the pictures.

(Click on the photos for full-screen resolution)