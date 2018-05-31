Vivid 2018 casts Sydney in a brand new light

May 31, 2018 08:34 IST

Vivid Sydney is an annual festival that places light sculptures and installations throughout the city.

More than 1 million people are expected to visit the festival this year, which takes place from 25 May to 16 June.

Vivid is celebrating its 10th year with its biggest collection of light installations to date.

Here are some dazzling sights from the lights festival.

Crowds look at projections of Australian cartoon characters on the walls of the historical Customs House, during the official start of Vivid Sydney. Photograph: David Gray/Reuters

Crowds watch projections on the sails of the Sydney Opera House during the festival. Photograph: David Gray/Reuters

The Opera House is just one of the many places which have been selected for the festival As it is the tenth year of the festival, organisers have decided to go 'big' with the most light installations. Photograph: David Gray/Reuters

Jonathan Zawada is the artist that designed the display present on the Opera House. This display, which is entitled “Metamathemagical” gives the building a completely different appearance. Photograph: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

According to Adam Marshall, NSW minister for tourism and major events: “Vivid Sydney is undeniably Australia’s largest event and 2018 promises to entertain, inspire and innovate.” Photograph: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Large scale light installations will dot Sydney for the next 23 nights, making the city one of the best places to visit. Photograph: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Doesn't the Sydney Opera House just look fantastic? Photograph: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

The Sydney Harbour Bridge is illuminated for the festival. The lighting display is designed by 32 Hundred Lighting and uses a satellite-navigational grid to coordinate lighting changes; as vessels adorned with brilliant LED lighting pass through parts of the grid, colours change simultaneously -- and each little vessel becomes part of a coordinated display that moves across the colour spectrum as they move across the harbour. Photograph: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Snugglepot and Cuddlepie, famous cartoon characters made famous by author May Gibbs, are projected onto the facade of Customs House. Renowned art and animation collective Ample Projects brings May Gibbs’ immortal characters to life on the façade of the historic building. Photograph: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Light installation entitled ‘Fugu’ piques a visitor’s interest. Artists amigo and amigo were fascinated by the pufferfish and its unique form-changing abilities, exploring this unique skill within their work. They created ‘Fugu’ as a kinetic lighting sculpture, which captivates audiences by expanding and contracting its spiky rotating form. As visitors gather, Fugu comes to life, his swirling body expanding, glowing and pulsating in colours inspired by the sea and the astonishing creatures living beneath its depths. Photograph: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

A man stands with the light display called ‘1,000 Cranes’ created by Ambient & Co. The display is inspired by an ancient Japanese legend: if a group of 1000 origami cranes (known in Japanese as senbazuru) are hung in one’s home it will act as a powerful and benevolent charm and bring good luck. Photograph: /Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Jonny Niesche/Spinifex Group/Mark Pritchard’s ‘Virtual Vibration’ transforms the facade of the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia with an evolving image that brings together the cheerful dissonance of psychedelia with the formal concerns of high modernism. Photograph: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Pathways at The Royal Botanic Gardens are lit up as part of the Aqueous light installation. The art display reflects and shifts colour and light as per audience participation. Photograph: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Sydney’s central business district comes to life during the Vivid Sydney festival. Photograph: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images