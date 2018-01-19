London looks amazing thanks to UK's biggest light festival

January 19, 2018 08:10 IST

London has been spectacularly lit up as the Lumiere festival returns to the capital.

The city’s largest light festival, commissioned by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and produced by Artichoke, started on January 18 and will continue till January 21.

Here are some of the highlights from the festival.

A visitor to the South Bank walks through The Wave, by Vertigo, one of several light installations placed around the capital which together form the Lumiere London festival, in London. Photograph: Peter Nicholls/Reuters

The light installation, located along the Riverside Walkway on the South Bank, consists of 40 triangular, interactive, luminous gates. These gates respond to movement sonically and visually allowing audiences to co-create the artistic experience. The Wave acts as a beacon of light in the ongoing darkness of winter. The installation was originally created for display at Ofelia Plads, Copenhagen, Denmark as part of Frost Festival 2017. It was commissioned by Frost Festival and in Association Ofelia Plads. Photograph: Peter Nicholls/Reuters

At Westminster Cathedral, people cycle to power the installation The Rose by Mick Stephenson. The Lumiere light festival, Britain's largest lights fest, will see the participation of over 50 artworks. Photograph: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

This work is made from thousands of recycled plastic bottles transformed into beautiful illuminated art. Photograph: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Artist Stephenson explores issues relating to poverty, sustainability and climate change in his works. Filled with bottles designed during workshops with local school children, The Rose asks us to acknowledge the growing need for alternative technologies to support our everyday lives. Photograph: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Stephenson's installation with Electric Pedals highlights how communities can be transformed by light. Photograph: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Westminster Abbey has been transformed by Patrice Warrener’s ‘The Light of the Spirit’. Photograph: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Bathing Westminster Abbey in colour and light, the projection highlights the architectural mastery of the building, enabling us to witness the glorious statuettes of 20th-century martyrs reimagined. Usually perched unobtrusively on the facade above the Great West Doors, the figures are once again transformed into kaleidoscopic illuminations, a tribute to their lives in technicolour. Photograph: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Warrener brings the facade of the abbey’s Great West Gate to life by incorporating sculptural details in his distinctive colourful style. Photograph: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Dog Bess waits for treats from her owner at the installation 'Waterlicht' by Daan Roosegaarde at Granary Square, Kings Cross. Waterlicht underlines the power and poetry of water, enveloping viewers in a virtual flood whilst contemplating its potential for the future. For a fully immersive experience the public are encouraged to use their mobile devices and headphones to tune into the accompanying soundtrack. Photograph: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Studio Roosegaarde (The Netherlands) is a social design lab founded by Dutch artist and innovator Daan Roosegaarde in 2007. The studio designs and engineers creations which connect people, technology and space to improve daily life in urban environments and spark imagination. Photograph: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

A woman walks through Entre Les Rangs, by Rami Bebawi and KANVA at Lewis Cubitt Park. Photograph: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

The Lumiere festival also features The Umbrella Project, Cirque Bijou's choreographed performance piece starring members of the local community equipped with LED umbrellas as it pops-up where you least expect it. Photograph: Lumiere/Facebook

Suspended high above Oxford Circus is the Origin of the World Bubble 2018 by Miguel Chevalier. Inspired by the world of microbiology and the constant movement and division of cells, Chevalier (France), with software by Cyrille Henry, creates a new kind of “technological baroque” of everchanging universes, where organic and pixelated images mingle, change shape, speed up and slow down. Photograph: Lumiere/Facebook

