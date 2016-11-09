PHOTOS: How America is waiting for its election results

Last updated on: November 09, 2016 12:23 IST

With US counting its votes, here's a look at how Americans are reacting to the news.

Will it be a result they cheer for, or a time for cry? Only time will tell.

A supporter of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton watches and waits at her election night rally in New York. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

A woman reacts to the news over the phone that Donald Trump has won another state in Times Square. Photograph: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

A Hillary Clinton supporter reacts after she was projected to win the state of California in Times Square. Photograph: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

A Democrat dressed as Wonder Woman and her friends celebrate Hillary Clinton winning the state of Vermont. Photograph: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

A man takes a selfie with a cut-out of Republican nominee Donald Trump during an Election Watch. Photograph: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Trump supporters celebrate as they watch election returns come in at Republican US presidential nominee Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Trump supporters embrace as they watch election returns come in. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

A guest at an event called the US Presidential Election Watch, holds a cardboard frame after casting a pretend vote for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton or Republican candidate Donald Trump. Photograph: David Gray/Reuters

Supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton cheer at her election night rally in New York. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters