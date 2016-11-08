PHOTOS: Trump, Hillary cast their ballots

Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton cast their ballots on Tuesday in the United States Presidential elections 2016.
Trump, 70, cast his ballot in the basketball court of Public School 59 Beekman Hill International near his New York home. He was accompanied by wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner and the couple’s daughter Arabella.
After casting his vote, he quipped to reporters that it was a ‘tough decision’ to make his voting choice.
“It’s looking very good. Right now it’s looking very good. It will be an interesting day. Thank you,” he said.
When asked whether he would concede if the election were called for Clinton, he said, “We’ll see what happens.”
Outside the polling station, some people shouted ‘New York hates you!’
Clinton, 69, was joined by husband Bill when she voted at an elementary school near their home in Chappaqua in New York state on Tuesday morning.
“I’m so happy, I'm just incredibly happy,” said Clinton as she emerged from the polling station, shaking hands, chatting with her supporters amid chants of ‘Madam President’.
Trump also said that if he is defeated by Clinton, it would be a ‘tremendous waste of money, energy and time’.
“I will not consider it great if I don’t win,” the 70-year-old Republican nominee said.
Trump said that the election campaign has ‘been a beautiful process’. He said running for president has ‘changed’ him.
