It's feathers and a whole lot of fun at Notting Hill carnival

September 01, 2017 08:25 IST

The Notting Hill Carnival is under way in London -- and the photographs show just how colourful this event is.

Hundreds of thousands of revellers have descended on Notting Hill in London, England. The Notting Hill Carnival has taken place since 1966 and now has an attendance of over two million people. Photograph: Eddie Keogh/Reuters

With the sun shining brightly, the streets of west London are packed with people enjoying the Caribbean music and food. Photograph: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Scores of women showed off their bodies in scantily-clad costumes and elaborate headgear at the carnival. Photograph: Eddie Keogh/Reuters

Participants smear themselves with colour and enjoy themselves without any inhibitions. Photograph: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Several women slathered in paint dance to the music as they enjoy themselves at Notting Hill carnival. Photograph: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Police officers pose with revellers at the Notting Hill Carnival in London. Already 80 people have been arrested during the festival, of which 54 were for drug offences, 15 for public order offences, eight for possession of a weapon and eight for sexual offences. Photograph: Eddie Keogh/Reuters

Samba dancers in colorful costumes at the biggest street festival. Photograph: Eddie Keogh/Reuters



Hues of red and yellow took over the streets as participants in the carnival wore bright and sparkly numbers. Photograph: Eddie Keogh/Reuters

This man has painted himself silver for the day - just one of many people to have changed colour for the day. Photograph: Eddie Keogh/Reuters

The festival is expected to draw in more than a million people. Photograph: Eddie Keogh/Reuters

But it wasn't all fun and games at the carnival. The participants paid tribute to the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire in which 80 people died. Photograph: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images