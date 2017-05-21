'Thank god for the rains!' Delhi rejoices after showers

Delhi residents got respite from the blistering heat on Sunday as rainfall lashed the national capital, bringing down the temperature.
Take a look at rain-drenched Delhi…
People were caught in the showers as the state received showers unexpectedly. Photograph: Subhav Shukla/PTI Photo
Cars had to slow down as the rains caused water-logging in a few areas. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo
Women run for cover as they get caught in the showers at Janpath. Photograph: Subhav Shukla/PTI Photo
Crowds of people celebrated the rains as it provided some relief from the rising temperatures. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo
Vehicles plying on the road during rains in New Delhi. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo
She doesn't seem to mind getting wet in the rain. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo
The weatherman has predicted that the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 37 degree Celsius. Photograph: PTI Photo
A wet road leading up to Rashtrapati Bhavan. Photograph: PTI Photo
Water-logging at Vijay Chowk after heavy downpour in New Delhi. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo
Photograph: PTI Photo
