'Thank god for the rains!' Delhi rejoices after showers

Last updated on: May 21, 2017 21:12 IST

Delhi residents got respite from the blistering heat on Sunday as rainfall lashed the national capital, bringing down the temperature.

Take a look at rain-drenched Delhi…

People were caught in the showers as the state received showers unexpectedly. Photograph: Subhav Shukla/PTI Photo

Cars had to slow down as the rains caused water-logging in a few areas. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

Women run for cover as they get caught in the showers at Janpath. Photograph: Subhav Shukla/PTI Photo

Crowds of people celebrated the rains as it provided some relief from the rising temperatures. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

Vehicles plying on the road during rains in New Delhi. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

She doesn't seem to mind getting wet in the rain. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

The weatherman has predicted that the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 37 degree Celsius. Photograph: PTI Photo

A wet road leading up to Rashtrapati Bhavan. Photograph: PTI Photo

Water-logging at Vijay Chowk after heavy downpour in New Delhi. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

Photograph: PTI Photo