Stunning photos: Kashmir turns into a snowy wonderland

December 13, 2017 08:27 IST

It’s the time of snowball fights and snowmen in Srinagar as the Kashmiri capital witnessed its season’s first snowfall on Tuesday.

Check out these stunning photos of Srinagar all wrapped up in a snowy blanket.

The snowfall brought cheers to the city which was facing a dry spell. The weather office said the minimum temperature was minus 0.2 in Srinagar in Tuesday. Photograph: Umar Ganie/Rediff.com

From leaves to cars to roads, everything was blanketed in snow in Srinagar. This is what you call a winter wonderland! Photograph: Umar Ganie/Rediff.com

Snowfall gave residents and tourists the perfect chance to have some snowball fights. All we want to do right now, is pack our bags and make our way to Srinagar. Photograph: Umar Ganie/Rediff.com

Will it be a white Christmas in Srinagar? We hope so! Photograph: Umar Ganie/Rediff.com

The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and Mughal road were closed owing to the snowfall and flight operations at Srinagar airport were also suspended. Photograph: Umar Ganie/Rediff.com

Put on your boots and walk in the snow! There can’t be a better feeling than that. Photograph: Umar Ganie/Rediff.com

The weatherman has predicted more snow for the area. So get warm and get comfortable. Photograph: Umar Ganie/Rediff.com

It’s the perfect weather for some hot chocolate and a good book! Photograph: Umar Ganie/Rediff.com

Around seven inches of snow has accumulated so far in Jammu-Kashmir. Photograph: Umar Ganie/Rediff.com

The 300-km long highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was closed following heavy rains and snowfall at several places, including the Jawahar Tunnel, and incidents of shooting stones near Panthal. Photograph: Umar Ganie/Rediff.com

Not only Srinagar, but the tribal areas of Lahaul, Spiti and Pangi in Jammu and Kashmir's neighbouring state, Himachal Pradesh also witnessed heavy snowfall. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

While high-altitude tribal areas, mountain passes, mountain ranges and other higher hills experienced heavy snowfall, mid and lower areas received widespread rains. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

The rain and snowfall disrupted normal life in Himachal and about 20 roads including link roads were closed in Rohroo and Rampur areas in Shimla district. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

The snowfall also covered, the Himalayan shrine of Kedarnath, located in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

Gangotri, another major Himalayan shrine in Uttarakhand witnesses heavy snowfall. Photograph: ANI/Twitter