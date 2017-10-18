See the world through a microscope

Last updated on: October 18, 2017 08:46 IST

At first glance, few would be able to identify what’s in the images below. But that’s the beauty of microphotography.

The winning photos this year in Nikon’s annual Small World Photomicrography Competition offer an up-close look at our world's microscopic realm -- things that can't be seen with the naked eye.

Here are some of the winning images.

(Please click on the photos for hi-resolution images)

>> First place

Dr Bram van den Broek, Andriy Volkov, Dr Kees Jalink, Dr Nicole Schwarz & Dr Reinhard Windoffer, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Close

That's an immortalised human skin cells (HaCaT keratinocytes) expressing fluorescently tagged keratin.



>> Second place

Dr Havi Sarfaty, Yehud-Monosson, Israel



Close

Seed head of Senecio vulgaris, a flowering plant. The photo has been taken using the technique of stereomicroscopy

>> Third place

Jean-Marc Babalian Nantes, France



Close

Living Volvox algae releasing its daughter colonies. Volvox is a polyphyletic genus chlorophyte green algae. It forms spherical colonies of up to 50,000 cells.

>> Fourth place

Teresa Zgoda, Rochester, New York, US



Close

Everted scolex (head) of Taenia solium, a tapeworm.

>> Sixth place

David A Johnston, Southampton, UK



Close

Lily pollen.

>> Seventh place

Dr Ryo Egawa, Nagoya, Japan



Close

Individually labeled axons -- the long thread-like part of a nerve cell -- in an embryonic chick ciliary ganglion, a nerve cell cluster located just behind the eye.

>> Eighth place

Dr Michael Perny, Bern, Switzerland



Close

View of the cochlea -- a portion of the inner ear that looks like a snail shell -- of a newborn rat, with sensory hair cells (green) and spiral ganglion neurons (red).

>> 12th place

Charles B Krebs, Washington, US



Close

Eye of an Opiliones, also known as daddy longlegs, a type of arachnids.

>> 15th place

Dr Rick Adams, Greeley, Colorado, US



Close

Third trimester foetus of Megachiroptera, or fruit bat.