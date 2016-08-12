REWIND: India in the last 24 hours

August 12, 2016 11:22 IST

Here's a recap of events that occurred in India in the past 24 hours.

Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (Independent Charge), Rajiv Pratap Rudy at Parliament House in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

Separatists have called for a complete shutdown in Kashmir Valley till August 18, but asked people to resume normal activities from 6 pm to 6 am for some specified days. (Above) Women look from the windows of their homes during the 34th day of curfew at Nawakadal in Srinagar on Thursday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Temple submerged in flooded Yamuna river after heavy monsoon rain in Allahabad on Thursday. The rising water level of Ganga and Yamuna has inundated several low-lying areas of the city. Residents of Baghara, Badra Saunati, Ganganagar, Chatnag, Jhunsi have started moving to safer areas. Photograph: PTI Photo

All buildings at Raisina Hill -- Rashtrapati Bhavan, North Block and South block are lit up for Independence day celebrations in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI

People shout slogans during a march to Eidgha defying curfew, in response to the call of separatists, at Guru Bazar in Srinagar on Thursday. Authorities imposed strict curfew to thwart the separatists call. Photograph: S Irfan/PTI

Wreckage of one of the two buses which were washed away in the Savitri river near Mahad after a British-era bridge collapsed, located by Navy divers on Thursday. Photograph: PTI

Experts verify the genuineness of rhino horns during 'Rhino Horn Verification' at Golaghat Circuit House in Golaghat, Assam on Thursday. Photograph: PTI

Commuters face tough time as heavy rains led to water-logging in Amritsar on Thursday. Photograph: PTI

Soldiers display weapons to students during 'Know Your Army' exhibition in Jammu on Thursday. Photograph: PTI

A girl watches from the top of a building the rally against Arm Force Special Power Act in Dimapur, Nagaland on Thursday. Photograph: PTI

Bollywood singer Shilpa Rao dancing with Border Security Force jawans ahead of Rakshabandhan and Independence Day, at Petrapole in West Bengal. Photograph: PTI

Himachal Pardesh police personnel queue up for Independence Day rehearsal at the Historical Ridge in Shimla on Thursday. Photograph: PTI

A dog squad checked a train at Churchgate station in Mumbai as a precautionary measure ahead of the Independence Day celebration. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

A girl takes a selfie in front of the 'Mumbai Darshan' tour bus which was inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Police fire tear gas during a protest in Srinagar. Photograph: Danish Ismail/Reuters

A boy walks on a partially submerged wooden bed outside a house in the flooded banks of the river Ganga after heavy rains in Allahabad. Photograph: Jitendra Prakash/Reuters