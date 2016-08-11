REWIND: India in the last 24 hours

August 11, 2016 08:41 IST

Here's a recap of events that occurred in India in the past 24 hours.

Taznim Miran, a 13-year-old Muslim girl, waves the national flag outside her house in Ahmedabad. Taznim said that she will unfurl the tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar on Independence Day. Photograph: PTI

Residents of Tengpora village in Srinagar shout slogans during a protest demanding arrest of DSP Yasir Qadri who allegedly killed a 26-year-old inside his house. The Supreme Court has sought a report from the police on the circumstances which led to the youth's death. Photograph: S Irfan/PTI

Workers install LED bulbs for the first time in place of incandescent light bulbs at Parliament House ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI

People remove a bed from their flooded house in Allahabad. Photograph: Jitendra Prakash/Reuters

Media persons taking a photo of Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorist Bahadur Ali from a screen during a press conference at the National Investigation Agency headquarter in New Delhi on Wednesday. Showing a confessional video of the captured LeT terrorist, the NIA has claimed that Pakistan is orchestrating unrest in Kashmir. Photograph: Kamal Singh/ PTI

A view of the Shri Bade Hanumanji temple submerged with the waters from Ganga and Yamuna at Sangam, in Allahabad on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI

Haj pilgrims wave at relatives from a bus outside the Haj House in Lucknow on Wednesday. Photograph: Nand Kumar/PTI

Policemen lathicharge to disperse sanitation workers near Municipal Corporation office in Hazratganj on Wednesday. Photograph: Nand Kumar/PTI

Army and National Disaster Response Force personnel carry out rescue operations after a two-storey building collapsed in Varanasi on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI

Security jawans stand guard during 33th day of curfew and strike in Srinagar on Wednesday. Photograph: S Irfan/PTI

Visually challenged women from National Association for the Blind make rakhis in Mumbai on Wednesday. The association will gift 1 lakh rakhis to the Indian Army on Rakshabandan. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

A Coast Guard ship succeeds in reaching a stranded fishing trawler from Kakdwip, South 24-Parganas and rescued its 10-member crew on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI

Police personnel paying last rights to former Arunachal Pradesh CM Kalikho Pul at the Chief Minister's Official Bungalow on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI