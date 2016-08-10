REWIND: India in the last 24 hours

August 10, 2016 09:12 IST

Here's a recap of events that occurred in India in the past 24 hours.

A view of the submerged Ganga ghats in Varanasi on Tuesday. Photograph: PTI

Protesters throw stones on security forces during a clash in Srinagar on Tuesday. Photograph: S Irfan/PTI

Soldiers salute at the coffin of three Border Security Force personnel who were killed in a gunfight with militants in Macchil sector near Line of Control of Kupwara district of north Kashmir, during a wreath laying ceremony in Humhama in Srinagar. Photograph: Danish Ismail/Reuters

Repair works in progress after a crane falls on the shed of a platform at Howrah station in Kolkata on Tuesday. Photograph: PTI

A man pushes his bike on a water-logged road in Patna on Tuesday. Photograph: PTI

The ceiling fan in the room where former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister and Congress rebel Kalikho Pul hanged himself on Tuesday in Itanagar. Photograph: PTI

Forensic experts inspecting the roof of the train which was broken open by miscreants for robbing four boxes carrying Indian currencies worth Rs 5.75 crore, at Egmore Railway Station in Chennai, on Tuesday. Photograph: R Senthil Kumar/PTI

A man drinking water from a tap at the flooded banks of river Ganga after heavy rains in Allahabad. Photograph: PTI

Irom Sharmila licks honey from her palm to break her fast during a press conference in Imphal on Tuesday. Sharmila ended her 16-year-long hunger strike, the world's longest such campaign, and declared that she wants to become the chief minister so that she could repeal the contentious Armed Forces Special Powers Act. Photograph: PTI

Home Minister Rajnath Singh attends Babul Supriyo's wedding in New Delhi on Tuesday. The singer-turned politician tied the knot with air hostess Rachna Sharma. Photograph: Wedding Twinkles

Traditionally dressed girls dance as they celebrate the "Teej" festival, which falls in the Hindu holy month of Shravan and welcomes the advent of the monsoon in Chandigarh. Photograph: Ajay Verma/Reuters