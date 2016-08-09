rediff.com

REWIND: India in the last 24 hours

Last updated on: August 09, 2016 13:41 IST

Here's a recap of events that occurred in India in the past 24 hours.

A man takes out school bags from a bus which fell into a river after 50 children were rescued by locals during rains, at Bijolia in Rajasthan's Bhilwara on Monday. Photograph: PTI  

A Kolkata police officer salutes West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as she leaves  for Tripura at Howrah near Kolkata on Monday. Photograph: PTI  

Jitendra Depuriya, a member of a vigilante group established to protect cows, hugs a cow, they claimed to have saved from slaughter, in Agra. Photograph: Cathal McNaughton/Reuters  

The National Disaster Response Force tries to locate the remains of swept away vehicles using a Eco Source Sensor in Mahad on Monday. Photograph: PTI   

Police try to stop National Conference MLAs and MLCs protest march against civilian killings in Srinagar on Monday. Photograph: S Irfan/PTI  

Former Bahujan Samaj Party's Other Backward Class leader Swami Prasad Maurya with Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah after joining the latter's party in New Delhi. Photograph: Shirish Shete/PTI   

A Kanwariya dressed as Lord Shiva takes part in a religious procession during the holy month of Shravan, in which devotees fast and worship Lord Shiva for the happiness of their families in Agartala. Photograph: Jayanta Dey/Reuters      

Devotees whisper wishes in the ears of Nandi at the Shiva temple during the holy month of Shravan in Patna on Monday. Photograph: Amrit Jai Kishan/PTI    

Security jawans conduct security checks during the 31st day of curfew and strike in Srinagar on Monday. Photograph: S Irfan/PTI  

A combination photo shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP members looking at the vote counting panel during the voting on the GST bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Photograph: PTI 

People carry their belongings as they wade through the flooded banks of River Ganga after heavy rains in Allahabad. Photograph: PTI 

