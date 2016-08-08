REWIND: India in the last 24 hours

August 08, 2016 09:55 IST

Here's a recap of events that occurred in India in the past 24 hours.

Textiles Minister Smriti Zubin Irani enjoying lassi (sweetened yogurt) during 2nd National Handloom Day function in Varanasi on Sunday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Girls tying friendship band to a bus counductor during Friendship Day celebrations in Kolkata on Sunday. Photograph: Ashok Bhaumik/PTI Photo

Boys playing cricket at the famous Marina beach in Chennai on Sunday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a crowd during a Bharatiya Janata Party rally in Hyderabad, on Sunday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Expelled BJP leader Daya Shankar Singh addressing a press conference with wife Swati Singh in Lucknow on Sunday. Photograph: Nand Kumar/PTI Photo

Students of Visva-Bharati University carry saplings in a decorated palanquin for plantation during 75th death anniversary function of Rabindranath Tagore at Santiniketan in Birbhum district of West Bengal on Sunday. Photograph: PTI Photo

A turban being tied for Gujarat's new Chief Minister Vijay Rupani during his swearing-in ceremony in Gandhinagar on Sunday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi switching on the pump for supply of drinking water to villages at the inauguration of Mission Bhagiratha in Gajwel, Medak district in Telangana on Sunday. Union Minister for Urban Development, Housing & Urban Poverty Alleviation and Information & Broadcasting, M Venkaiah Naidu and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao are also seen. Photograph: PTI Photo

Candidates undergoing tattoo checking during an Army recruitment rally in Patiala on Sunday. Photograph: PTI Photo

People enjoying under a waterfall during rains in Bhopal on Sunday. Photograph: PTI Photo

A view of flooded River Tawi after heavy rains in Jammu on Sunday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh holds a sword at a programme in Lucknow on Sunday. Photograph: Nand Kumar/PTI Photo

Rescuers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Bhiwandi, on the outskirts of Mumbai, August 7. Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

A man rests in a boat under a bridge over the Ganga river in Allahabad. Photograph: Jitendra Prakash/Reuters