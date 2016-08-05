REWIND: India in the last 24 hours

August 05, 2016 10:00 IST

Here's a recap of events that occurred in India in the past 24 hours.

A masked protester gestures towards the police during a protest in Srinagar, against the recent deaths in the Kashmir Valley. Photograph: Danish Ismail/Reuters

A woman carries a sack outside a market during heavy rains in Chandigarh. Photograph: Ajay Verma/Reuters

Textiles Minister Smiriti Irani celebrates the Teej festival with women in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photo

Protesters during a torch procession to protest against civilian killings in srinagar. Photograph: S Irfan/PTI Photo

Sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik makes a sand art at Puri sea beach to wish Indian sportspersons who are participating in Rio Olympics. Photograph: PTI Photo

BSF jawans providing relief materials flood affected people of Dhubri in Assam. Photograph: PTI Photo

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung at a press conference after the Delhi high court verdict that upheld Lieutenant Governor's administrative powers in governing, in Delhi. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

Visitors atop a tank during the exhibition showcasing products and systems developed by various DRDO laboratories at Parliament House in New Delhi. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/Reuters

An IAF helicopter flies over the British-era bridge that collapsed on Tuesday night. Search operations are still underway Photograph: Sahil Salvi/Rediff.com

A view of the Parliament House on Thursday night. Photograph: PTI Photo