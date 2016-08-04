REWIND: India in the last 24 hours

August 04, 2016 10:11 IST

Here's a recap of events that occurred in India in the past 24 hours.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan experiences a missile launch through Cinematic techniques after the inauguration of DRDO exhibition at Parliament Library Building to showcase the products and systems developed by various DRDO laboratories, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI

The remaining portion of the Mahad-Poladpur bridge which was washed away in flood water of Savitri river on the Mumbai-Goa highway in Raigad district on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI

Brahmos missile launcher on display at an exhibition showcasing products and systems developed by various DRDO laboratories at Parliament house in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI

Police chasing away protesters throwing stones on them during a clash in Srinagar on Wednesday. Photograph: S Irfan/PTI

Villagers wade through flood water in East Champaran district of Bihar on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI

Police baton charge SC/ST students at a demonstration against scholarship cuts by the Bihar government during monsoon session of the assembly in Patna on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI

BJP National President Amit Shah addressing at BJP Pradesh Parishad Sammelan in Kolkata on Wednesday. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI

A girl plays with a bicycle on a deserted street during curfew in Srinagar on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI

Congress activists protesting against price rise of vegetable and pulses in Patna on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI

Kashmiri women react as they watch the body of Riyaz Ahmad Shah, a civilian, who according to local media was killed on Tuesday night by pellets fired by the police, being carried away for his funeral in Srinagar. Photograph: Danish Ismail/Reuters

A woman covers her face as a municipal worker fumigates a slum area in Kolkata. Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters