REWIND: India in the last 24 hours

September 09, 2016 10:31 IST

A recap of events that occurred in India in the past 24 hours.

ISROs GSLV-F05 carrying INSAT-3DR takes off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Thursday. More than two decades after the Indian cryogenic engine programme was formalised, an indigenous cryogenic engine developed by Indian Space Research Organisation successfully propelled for the first time an operational flight of GSLV (Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle) lifting into space the country's third exclusive meteorological satellite. Photograph: PTI Photo/ISRO

Protesters set ablaze a truck in which bovine animals were carried at in Chingus village of Rajouri district on Thursday. Sources said that the truck, which was on its way to Kashmir, met with a minor accident at Narain as it hit a roadside drain. When locals reached the spot to help the driver, they found that nearly two dozen bovines, including cows, were being transported. Photograph: PTI Photo

Buses ply at the flooded bridge over Kunye river at Laghata in Birbhum district of West-Bengal on Thursday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Ankur Panwar, an accused in Preeti Rathi Acid attack case, flashes the victory sign outside the Aurthur Road jail before being produced in a court in Mumbai on Thursday. However, observing that acid attack is worse than rape, a special women's court in Mumbai awarded him capital punishment for throwing acid on nurse Preeti Rathi in 2013 which caused her death, for spurning his advances and out of envy over her career growth. Photograph: PTI Photo

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi opens a water bottle to quench his thirst during his Kisan Yatra in Basti on Thursday. Addressing a road show, Rahul assured farmers that all closed sugar mills of the region would be restarted and all pending dues would be cleared if his party formed the next government in UP. He also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for waiving off loans worth Rs 1.1 lakh crore given to industrialists. Photograph: PTI Photo

A police person tries to stop a BJP woman activist protesting against JNUSU President Kanhaiya Kumar outside the venue of a joint AISF and AIYF Convention in Kolkata on Thursday. Photograph: Ashok Bhaumik/PTI Photo

Pro-Kannada organisation activists perform the final rites of the Tamilnadu CM J Jayalalitha and Karnataka Water Resources Minister M B Patil in protest against the Supreme Court verdict on Cauvery water, in Bengaluru on Thursday. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak /PTI Photo

A man sits in the back of a taxi with a goat after purchasing it from a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Kolkata. Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

Devotees carry clay water pots as they take part in a procession marking the end of Jhulelal Chaliha, a 40-day-long fasting festival of the Sindhi community, in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters