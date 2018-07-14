rediff.com

Rediff.com  » News » Believe it or not... Pune man finally cuts his fingernails after 66 years

Believe it or not... Pune man finally cuts his fingernails after 66 years

July 14, 2018 08:23 IST

The 82-year had last cut his nails in 1952. 

IMAGE: Shridhar Chillal poses with his cut nails, which are now on display at the Ripley's Believe it or Not museum in New York. Photograph: Lucas Jackson/Reuters

Shridhar Chillal, an octogenarian from India, has finally performed an ordinary chore that he has not done in the last 66 years: cut his fingernails which are the longest in the world.

 

Chillal, also a Guinness World Record holder, has not cut the fingernails on his left hand since 1952 and has the longest fingernails in the world. But now at age 82, he has finally cut his nails.

IMAGE: Chillal, from Pune, hadn't cut his nails since 1952. He has the record for the longest nails -- 909.6 cm. Photograph: Lucas Jackson/Reuters

The Ripley’s Believe It or Not museum in Times Square is hosting a “nail clipping ceremony” where Chillal’s nails will be cut.

It is estimated that the nails have a combined length of 909.6 centimetres. Chillal’s longest single nail is his thumbnail, measuring 197.8 centimetres. He had made it to the Guinness Book of World Records in 2016 for having the ‘Longest Fingernails on a Single Hand Ever’.

IMAGE: Chillal's longest single nail was his thumb nail, measuring 197.8 cm. Can you imagine using that hand for anything? Photograph: Lucas Jackson/Reuters

Chillal, from Pune, had requested that his cut nails be immortalised in a museum.

Ripley’s has flown Chillal from India to the United States to cut his nails and forever memorialise them in a Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum.

IMAGE: Chillal's hand is deformed owing to the weight of the nails, he was once a proud owner of. Photograph: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
