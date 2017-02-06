Have a 'blooming' time at Rashtrapati Bhavan

February 06, 2017 11:19 IST

As the Mughal Gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan reopen on Sunday, visitors will for the first time see roses named after India’s President Pranab Mukherjee and his wife, Suvra Mukherjee, growing next to ‘Abraham Lincoln’, ‘Christian Dior’ and ‘Queen Elizabeth’.

For those who aren’t lucky enough to visit the iconic grounds, here’s a stroll through the beautiful gardens.

-- ALSO SEE: Inside President Pranab's home

The gardens opened to the public on Sunday and will remain open till March 12. So, rush to the Gardens, to catch a sight of some beautiful flowers. Photograph: Subhav Shukla/PTI Photo

Red, purple, yellow, you name it! The Mughal Garden houses around 14,000 tulips in all colours imaginable. Photograph: Subhav Shukla/PTI Photo

You can't be anything but be happy when you are surrounded by striking flowers all around you. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

President Pranab takes a walk in the gardens appreciating the lovely flowers that have been planted. Apart from tulips, the gardens also house bougainvillea, dahlias, daffodils, lilies, and daisies. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

The smile says it all, doesn't it? Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

This garden is in full bloom! Photograph: Subhav Shukla/PTI Photo

Did you know the garden boasts of growing around 140 celebrated varieties of roses named after renowned world leaders, including British monarch Queen Elizabeth, American presidents -- Abraham Lincoln and John F Kennedy, first Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, legendary French fashion designer Christian Dior, and Mahabharat characters Arjun and Bhim. Two other varieties are called ‘Taj Mahal’ and ‘Eiffel Tower’. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

Apart from the flowers, floral carpets in magnificent designs will be on display in the Central Lawns revealing the skill and craft of the gardeners of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

Take your breath away! A rose in full bloom at the gardens. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

-- Take a look around Rashtrapati Bhavan. Courtesy Amitav Ghosh

This is the first time that a rose has been named after the Indian President. Here's a look at 'President Pranab' and 'Suvra Mukherjee'. The roses, developed by Pranabir Kumar Maity and Ashok Kumar Maity of Pushpanjali Rose Nursery at Jakpur in West Bengal, haven't bloomed yet, but should bloom by March. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

Here's another look at Paradise on Earth! Photograph: @RashtrapatiBhavn/Twitter

Around 30 air purifying plants adorn the garden. With Delhi's pollution at a record high, these plants are a must in every household! Photograph: @RashtrapatiBhavn/Twitter

Can you read the message in the flowers? It reads INDIA! Photograph: @RashtrapatiBhavn/Twitter